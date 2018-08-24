Concert dedicated to centenary of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic held in Sacramento (PHOTO)

24 August 2018 11:42 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

Trend:

A concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR) was held on August 19, 2018 at the historic Saint John's Lutheran Church of Sacramento, California’s capital city, Azerbaijan’s Consulate General in Los Angeles said in a message.

Azerbaijani vocalist Marziyya Huseynova and pianist Aida Elkhanzade, both winners of multiple international awards, performed Azerbaijani and European classical music at the concert.

Supported by the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles and organized by the Azerbaijani community in Sacramento, the cultural event was attended by political, economic, scientific and cultural figures of Sacramento, as well as media representatives and others.

Opening the event, the Azerbaijani community activist Shabnam Gafarova welcomed the guests and stressed the importance of this cultural event in California’s capital city. Informing the attendees about Azerbaijan, she talked about Azerbaijan’s ancient history, rich culture and music.

In his remarks, Consul of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles Orkhan Rustamli informed the guests about Azerbaijan’s history of independence and stated that 100 years ago on May 28, 1918, the people of Azerbaijan established the very first Republic in our history - the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

He noted that it was also the first ever secular democracy among all Muslim nations and the first majority-Muslim nation to grant women the right to vote. Highlighting Azerbaijan’s rich musical heritage, Consul Rustamli said that Azerbaijan is a birthplace of the first opera, operetta and ballet in the Muslim world.

Following the remarks, Azerbaijani musicians Marziyya Huseynova and Aida Elkhanzade performed Azerbaijani and European classical music. The concert was received with much applause by the audience.

Short video of the event can be watched here: https://youtu.be/R3lrb2oxBfY

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Winners of competition dedicated to Earth Day announced in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 13 June 11:06
US House of Reps member: Azerbaijan is important actor for advancement of global security
Politics 12 June 13:58
US Santa Monica proclaims May 28 as ‘Azerbaijan National Day’
Politics 7 June 11:35
Mayor of Washington signs proclamation in connection with centennial of ADR (PHOTO)
Politics 5 June 09:44
President Aliyev: Establishment of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic is historical event
Politics 28 May 15:41
Cleveland mayor designates May 28 as Centennial Celebration of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (PHOTO)
Politics 26 May 10:48
Latest
Russian billionaire may allocate $100M to support Uzbek soccer team
Economy news 12:11
Kaspersky to help to strengthen information security of SOCAR (Exclusive)
ICT 12:07
Prices on real estate in Tashkent increase
Economy news 12:05
Largest cement plant in Central Asia commissioned in Uzbekistan
Economy news 11:40
Russian tourist inflow to Turkey increases by nearly 30%
Tourism 11:39
EU extends ban on sale of 'binary' options to retail customers
Europe 11:33
Cereal production in Kazakhstan up
Economy news 11:32
India, China agree to expand military ties after defense talks
China 11:32
US investors may get control over Uzbekistan's largest medical company
Economy news 11:30