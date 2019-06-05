Baku Olympic Stadium awarded by UEFA (PHOTO)

5 June 2019 20:39 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

UEFA has awarded the Baku Olympic Stadium, which began operating in 2015 and hosts at least one international tournament every year, Trend reports citing the stadium press service.

The Baku Olympic Stadium has been added to the list of UEFA Elite Stadiums, which have such world-famous stadiums as the Allianz Arena, Aviva Stadium, Camp Nou and Santiago Bernabeu.

The UEFA Europa League final match between the English clubs Arsenal and Chelsea took place at the Baku Olympic Stadium on May 29.

The final match ended 4:1 in favor of Chelsea, with the team having won the 2018-2019 UEFA Europa League season.

The Baku Olympic Stadium, the number of seats in which was brought up to 70,000 in connection with the final match, updated the 20-year record in the history of the UEFA Europa League.

According to this indicator, the Baku Olympic Stadium became the biggest arena among the stadiums that hosted the final matches of the UEFA Europa League.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Few hours left before start of UEFA Europa League final match in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 29 May 14:57
Lawn at Baku Olympic Stadium receives highest appraisal from UEFA
Society 27 May 23:35
Baku Olympic Stadium to host 63,000 fans for UEFA Europa League final
Society 27 May 14:08
Euro 2020 finals ticket sales to begin June 12
Society 29 January 16:43
Baku Marathon 2018 due to start in Azerbaijan
Society 13 May 2018 08:00
Baku to host 2019 UEFA Europa League final
Society 20 September 2017 20:41
Latest
Russia, China condemn US’ unilateral sanctions against Iran
Russia 21:27
Volume of cargo transshipment from Azerbaijan via Turkish ports announced
Business 21:00
Russia, China certain peace solution of N.Korea’s issue has no alternative, says Putin
Russia 20:04
China hopes DPRK, U.S. to work for progress toward political settlement of Korean Peninsula issue
China 19:29
EU draft budget 2020 focuses on jobs, growth and security
Europe 19:01
Mexico hopes to prevent Trump-proposed tariffs in eleventh-hour talks
Other News 18:26
SOCAR eyes to hold audit, considering buying part of shares of Russia’s Antipinsky Oil Refinery
Oil&Gas 17:35
Azerbaijani minister attends regular meeting of CIS Council of Defense Ministers (PHOTO)
Politics 17:09
Zakharova: Work underway on future substantive meetings with Azerbaijan at ministerial level
Politics 17:04