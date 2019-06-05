Baku Olympic Stadium awarded by UEFA (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

UEFA has awarded the Baku Olympic Stadium, which began operating in 2015 and hosts at least one international tournament every year, Trend reports citing the stadium press service.

The Baku Olympic Stadium has been added to the list of UEFA Elite Stadiums, which have such world-famous stadiums as the Allianz Arena, Aviva Stadium, Camp Nou and Santiago Bernabeu.

The UEFA Europa League final match between the English clubs Arsenal and Chelsea took place at the Baku Olympic Stadium on May 29.

The final match ended 4:1 in favor of Chelsea, with the team having won the 2018-2019 UEFA Europa League season.

The Baku Olympic Stadium, the number of seats in which was brought up to 70,000 in connection with the final match, updated the 20-year record in the history of the UEFA Europa League.

According to this indicator, the Baku Olympic Stadium became the biggest arena among the stadiums that hosted the final matches of the UEFA Europa League.

