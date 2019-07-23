Azerbaijani female wrestlers win silver, bronze as part of EYOF Baku 2019

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

Azerbaijani female wrestler Elnura Mammadova (weight category of up to 53 kilograms) won a silver medal on the third day of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports on July 23.

Mammadova lost to Russian athlete Polina Lukina.

German athlete Olivia Andrich and Romanian athlete Patricia-Valeria Iurascu won bronze medals in this weight category.

Nigar Mirzazade, competing in the weight category of up to 65 kilograms, defeated Polish athlete Zofia Polovchik (7:6) and won the bronze medal.

Russian athlete Alexandra Prokina gained a bronze medal.

Athlete from Belarus Yana Tretyak became the winner in this weight category. Tretyak defeated Turkish athlete Nesrin Bas (7:6).

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

