EYOF Baku 2019: All-around finals in artistic gymnastics kick off (PHOTO)

25 July 2019 12:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The third day of competitions in artistic gymnastics kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports on July 25.

The finals in men’s all-around event have already started.

The finals in women’s all-around event will also be held today.

Azerbaijan is represented by Samad Mammadli in men’s all-around finals.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics kicked off in the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) on July 23.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics are being held on July 23-27.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

