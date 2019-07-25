Best moments of 3rd day of artistic gymnastics competitions at EYOF Baku 2019 (PHOTO)

25 July 2019 19:44 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The third day of gymnastics competitions was held at the National Gymnastics Arena as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019), Trend reports.

The winners in the men's and women's individual all-around competitions were named on July 25.

The competitions in artistic gymnastics among men and women are being held on July 23-27.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

