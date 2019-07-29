Tomatoes decrease in price in Azerbaijan

29 July 2019 10:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 29

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Supplies of the tomatoes, which were grown in soil, to the markets of Baku and the Azerbaijani districts immediately affected the tomato prices, as was forecasted earlier, Azerbaijani expert-economist Vugar Bayramov told Trend.

“The price of tomatoes decreased by more than 20 percent. As it is known, the tomatoes grown in soil ripened late due to the weather conditions. The favorable weather observed recently has sharply changed the situation,” Bayramov added.

“Thus, the volume of tomatoes brought to Baku and other cities from Khachmaz district, which is a traditional supplier of tomatoes, has recently increased. More fruits and vegetables grown in soil are expected to be supplied to the market. Therefore, tomato prices may further decrease soon."

