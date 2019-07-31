Over 400 entrepreneurs questioned regarding fire in Baku shopping center

31 July 2019 19:48 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

An investigative team of employees of Prosecutor’s Office, the Interior Ministry, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Ministry of Taxes ensured the appropriate investigative measures in connection with strong fire on March 26, 2019 in the shopping center “Diglas” in Baku, Trend reports July 31.

The remarks were made at the expanded operational meeting in the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan, dedicated to the activities of the office and the results of regional meetings for the first half of 2019.

It was noted that in order to determine the extent of damage to the building and the businessmen, as well as other circumstances of the case, the necessary types of examination were appointed.

More than 400 entrepreneurs who suffered damage were questioned. As a result of investigative actions, 129 entrepreneurs received funds in the amount of 1.091 million manats.

It was stressed that the accident is under state control, and a total of 371 entrepreneurs were paid 2.155 million manats as compensation for the damage incurred.

On March 26, a strong fire occurred in the Diglas shopping center in Baku.

During the fire, four floors of the shopping center burnt down, each of which holding an area of 2,500 square meters, the attic 1,200 square meters and a three-storey basement with household goods, clothes and other products. In total, the fire covered an area of 16,500 square meters.

