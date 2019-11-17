Azerbaijan wins 10 licenses for Tokyo 2020

17 November 2019 11:41 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

Trend:

Azerbaijani athletes have so far won 10 licenses for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Trend reports.

So, Azerbaijan will be represented at the Summer Olympics by Hanna Skydan (hammer throwing), Mariya Stadnik and Sharif Sharifov (wrestling), Zohra Aghamirova (rhythmic gymnastics), the Rhythmic Gymnastics Team in group exercises, shooter Ruslan Lunev, swimmer Maksym Shemberev, Marina Nekrasova and Ivan Tikhonov (artistic gymnastics) and one athlete in road cycling.

In 2016, 56 athletes represented Azerbaijan at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times on Nov. 16-Nov. 17
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:39
Netherlands believes in potential expansion of Southern Gas Corridor (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 08:00
MP: Azerbaijan is exemplary country in achieving peace through relations among religious confessions
Politics 16 November 19:15
Israeli companies interested in Azerbaijan’s agricultural sphere: ambassador (Exclusive)
Business 16 November 14:40
Azerbaijan's export of energy resources increases
Oil&Gas 16 November 13:53
Tourist flow from Israel to Azerbaijan to reach 45,000 people in 2019: ambassador (Exclusive)
Tourism 16 November 13:49
Latest
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Omani Sultan
Politics 11:51
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Latvian counterpart
Politics 11:51
Rumas, Medvedev to discuss integration roadmaps on 19 November
World 11:19
Belarus goes to the polls to elect new parliament
Other News 10:35
U.S., South Korea postpone military drills to bolster North Korea peace effort
US 10:03
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times on Nov. 16-Nov. 17
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:39
Myanmar approves 8 more investment projects
Other News 09:17
US consulate in Mexico introduces curfew following spike in violence
US 08:36
23 people killed in Bolivia since political crisis began - human rights commission
World 08:18