US ambassador: Improvement of English language teaching in Azerbaijan - one of main goals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

The improvement of English language teaching in Azerbaijan must be one of the main goals of the country's policy, US ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger said.

Litzenberger made the remark in Baku at the signing ceremony of the double diploma program agreement between the Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University and George Washington University (US), Trend reports on Jan. 31.

“An important priority of the embassy is to find the ways of the joint work between the US and Azerbaijani educational institutions and to establish communication between peoples,” the ambassador said.

"The signing ceremony of a double diploma program agreement testifies to this,” Litzenberger said. “We are confident that the ability to communicate in English is one of the ways to become a true citizen of the globalized world. Therefore, we think that the improvement of English language teaching is one of the main goals in this country."

The ambassador stressed that the Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University is one of the worthy partners to achieve this goal.

“We are confident that our English specialists will be able to assist in accelerating the development of this process,” Litzenberger added. “The preparation of masters in this program is also an important event for all of us. This event is a good example of investing in Azerbaijan’s most important resource - the human resources.”

