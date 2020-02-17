Make more purchases at “Park Bulvar” and win a ticket for two to Europe!

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

PASHA Bank Miles&Smiles cardholders win prizes in Park Bulvar!

As part of a joint campaign organized by PASHA Bank and Park Bulvar, PASHA Bank Miles&Smiles cardholders will have a chance to win valuable prizes by making purchases in clothing stores, restaurants and entertainment centers located in Park Boulevard. This includes a round-trip ticket for two from Turkish Airlines to one of the European countries, a coupon in the amount of 1500 AZN from World Telecom, PASHA Bank Miles&Smiles Black Edition cards worth of 250 AZN and other gifts.

Prizes to be awarded to the Campaign Winners

• 1st place - round-trip ticket to Europe for two people; (winner can choose between one of the following countries: Austria, Germany, Belgium, Great Britain, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Netherlands, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Italy, Iceland, Republic of Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia)

• 2nd place – World Telecom gift coupon in the amount of AZN 1500 (on thousand and five hundred);

• 3rd place - World Telecom gift coupon in the amount of AZN 1000 (one thousand);

• 4 – 15 places – PASHA Bank Miles&Smiles Black Edition card worth 250 AZN (two hundred and fifty);

• 16 – 20 places – A gift coupon from Greenwich in the amount of AZN 100 (one hundred).

Campaign terms and conditions

- To participate in the campaign, it is required to make non-cash payments with PASHA Bank Miles&Smiles card in clothing stores, restaurants and entertainment centers located in Park Bulvar, and earn extra miles. The top 20 customers with the most amount of PASHA Bank Miles&Smiles cards turnover will be announced as winners.

- If the turnover amount is equal for more than one person during the calculation of turnover, the first person reaching this amount will be announced as the winner.

- The winner must make sure that his/her passport status is valid for travel, and must fulfill all visa requirements to complete the visa process successfully. PASHA Bank and Turkish Airlines have no special role in the implementation of this process.

- Tickets can be used within one year upon receiving.

- Booking of tickets and their submission to the winner will be carried out by the sales office of Turkish Airlines in Baku.

- It is not possible to extend the period of use of tickets or the period of travel (confirmed by the customer).

- It is not possible to change tickets for cash, change the selected travel destination, or make a transfer.

- Both parties (PASHA Bank and Turkish Airlines) are not responsible for the baggage allowance or other expenses added to the tickets by the winner.

- General, medical and other expenses are not covered by PASHA Bank and Turkish Airlines.

- Turkish Airlines reserves the right to carry out its policy based on the rights and rules in case of need.