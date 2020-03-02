Azerbaijan closes down schools, universities due to coronavirus upon Cabinet of Ministers’ decision (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 16:38)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

Trend:

The operational headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has decided to suspend educational process and the related activities in all educational institutions across the country, Trend reports on March 2 referring to the headquarters.

“The urgent proactive measures are being taken to prevent the possible danger of the spread of coronavirus in Azerbaijan,” the message said.

“A decision was made to suspend the educational process and related activities from March 3 through March 9 in all educational institutions across the country (the first school day is scheduled for March 10) to prevent the facts of infection, to increase the effectiveness of measures taken in this sphere, and to intensify medical prophylactic, disinfection and other preventive measures,” the message said.

“During this period, the Ministry of Education and the relevant executive power structures under subordination of which the educational institutions operate are instructed to continue to conduct the preventive and disinfection work,” the message said.