Azerbaijan cancels traditional festivities related to Novruz holiday
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 10
Trend:
The traditional festive events related to Novruz holiday in Baku city and the Azerbaijani regions in March have been canceled, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
