Finals of FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup cancelled in Baku
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13
Trend:
Finals of FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup, which were planned to be held in Baku, have been cancelled in connection with social isolation measures in Azerbaijan in the wake of coronavirus.
The Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers is conducting measures on social isolation that will be applied in the country from 00:00 (GMT+4) on March 14, 2020.
Finals of FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup were scheduled for March 14-15. The World Cup kicked off in Baku on March 12.
