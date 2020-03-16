Azerbaijan Airlines carries out another charter flight on Baku-Istanbul-Baku route

Society 16 March 2020 23:03 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan Airlines carries out another charter flight on Baku-Istanbul-Baku route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16

Trend:

In connection with the decision to temporarily suspend flights between Azerbaijan and Turkey, the Azerbaijani national air carrier, on behalf of the government, has carried out another Baku-Istanbul-Baku charter flight on March 16 to return Azerbaijani citizens from Turkey, Trend reports.

Reportedly, 237 Azerbaijani citizens returned to their homeland from Istanbul by this plane, which landed in Baku at 22:04 Baku time (GMT +4).

On March 15, 474 Azerbaijani citizens returned from Istanbul to Baku.

In order to quickly respond to possible appeals of our citizens living, studying or temporarily staying in Turkey, a hotline has been created (+90 537 282 67 40) at the Embassy and Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Turkey.

