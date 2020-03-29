BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29

B.EST Solutions Company- a national operator of Asan Imza, and a partner of the Digital Trade Hub of Azerbaijan, is intensively working by reacting on inquiries from Asan Imza users and entrepreneurs willing to endure their business remotely in order to minimize the impact of the coronavirus epidemics ( COVID-19) on the business environment of the country.

Guided by the instructions of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers for working in a special mode to fight against the spread of coronavirus infection COVID-19, relevant changes were made for free automatic prolongation of Asan Imza certificates for citizens, business entities who are heads of companies, citizens engaged in entrepreneurial activities and governmental workers on managerial positions for the period from April 01 to May 31 and exempted from subscription fee for the abovementioned period. Other users of Asan Imza business certificates will be able to prolong their certificates through the online service on asxm.gov.az portal. During the specified time, the SMS-message will be sent from the Tax Service to these users by informing them that Asan Imza certificates have been updated until May 31.

Given into the account the challenging situation for the Azerbaijani government, uninterrupted and coordinated work of all segments of the economy and government agencies offering digital solutions and platforms is critically important. Created by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan the sustainable platform of Digital Azerbaijan should be actively used for sustaining the country's economy. Asan Imza will provide safe and effective access to online services of electronic government, online banking, contract signing- without leaving home in a smooth transition to remote work. Should one have a necessity to sign a contract with foreign partner, there is a possibility of an offer to become m-Resident of Azerbaijan. Digital Azerbaijan has to support in overcoming the consequences of raging around the world coronavirus pandemics and summon all opportunities for preventing entrepreneurs and citizens suffering from damage.

Call Center 1847 Asan Imza continues to operate in a regular mode.

In case of any inquiry, please send an e-mail to info@asanimza.az

About «Asan İmza»:

Due to the mobility solution and easiness to use, «Asan İmza» is gaining popularity among citizens and business, and is the key component of m-government. At the moment more than 600 Public and private electronic services use «Asan İmza» in their systems. «Asan İmza» has been integrated with the call-centers of various governmental and private organizations, it is used for submitting the electronic customs declarations, declaration of goods and vehicles in customs service, registration of labour agreement notifications, on-line application to the educational institutions etc.

