NARGIS Publishing house provides free access to digital-version of the magazine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9

Trend:

In these hard for all of us times, NARGIS Publishing house, caring for the compatriots and supporting an action #EvdəQal, provides free access to the digital-version of the magazine. The April issue, under the topic "Dream" is available for download on the official website of the publication www.nargismagazine.com. Inside the magazine you will find an exclusive interview with actress, model, "Bond girl" – Olga Kurilenko, get acquainted with fashion trends of this spring, read horoscope for April from astrologer and useful advice of psychologist, find out where and when to watch the best world productions and other cultural programs online, as well as go on a mental trip with the heading Travel Blog Love, Nargis. Everything interesting from the world of fashion, art and culture is waiting for you!

An archive is also available on the site: you can read any digitized issue of NARGIS magazine. As many as 70 issues are available! During forced self-isolation and quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, upcoming issues of the magazine will also be in the public domain for everyone!

NARGIS is a magazine about life, culture, art, fashion. The magazine has been published since 2012 in print format and has an electronic version in three languages: Azerbaijani, Russian and English. The editor-in-chief is Ulviyya Mahmudova.

Active download link – https://www.nargismagazine.az/#issue_70