REACT-C19 project on combating coronavirus launched in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 16

Trend:

By the initiative of WHO and with the support of Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Foundation, State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance, Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) and the Ministry of Health, REACT-C19 project aiming to strengthen basic skills in combating coronavirus (COVID-19) is being launched in the hospitals in the country regions, Trend reports on Apr. 16.

Speaking at the presentation of the project, Chairman of TABIB Ramin Bayramli said that 19 Azerbaijani doctors working in Turkey are participating in the initiative.

The goal of the project is to develop basic skills necessary for the treatment of coronavirus infected patients in regional hospitals.

As part of the project, it is planned to use the triage system in regional hospitals, establish resuscitation systems, create necessary conditions and carry out training for the medical staff of the hospitals.

In addition, online, mobile and digital technologies will be introduced in the hospitals to facilitate the work of the trained personnel.