Number of employment contracts increases in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21

Trend:

The number of employment contracts in the Azerbaijani private sector has increased by 84,500 since the beginning of the year, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

The large-scale measures of combating informal employment, taken upon Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions, have created the conditions for the steady increase in the number of employment contracts.

An important sphere of ​​the social support package during the coronavirus pandemic is the protection of jobs in the state and non-state sectors, and the prevention of unjustified dismissal of employees.

For this purpose, the ministry has sent a “notice about employment contracts” to the employers through an electronic system and monitors this issue weekly through the system.

Another positive result of comprehensive socio-economic measures, along with the achievement in the preservation of jobs, is the continued growth in the number of employment contracts.