Minister: Anti-coronavirus measures in Azerbaijan cover almost half of population

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13

Trend:

The measures being taken during the current pandemic period cover over 48 percent of the country's population, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev said, Trend reports.

Babayev made the remark during a video interview regarding work being carried out in Azerbaijan on reducing the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) on the world of work and employment, and on supporting employment and social welfare, which he gave to an employee of the Training Center of the International Labor Organization (ILO) Momo Bertrand.