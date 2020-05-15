Public catering facilities to reopen in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15

Trend:

All cafes, restaurants, teahouses and public catering facilities operating in Azerbaijan's Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja and Lankaran cities, as well as in Absheron district are allowed to open starting from 00:00 (GMT+4) on May 18, Trend reports on May 15 with reference to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

The decision was made based on the current sanitary and epidemiological situation, the number of active patients and the rate of infection.

The ban on the use of hookahs in catering facilities remains in force.

Customer service will be carried out in cafes, restaurants, a teahouses and catering facilities located in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Lankaran cities and Absheron district, from 08:00 to 18:00 (local time).

Taking into account the sanitary and epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), the total number of infected people in the country and the dynamics of patients' recovery, it was decided to mitigate a number of restrictions applied under the special quarantine regime.