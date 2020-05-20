Azerbaijan reveals 113 new COVID-19 cases

Society 20 May 2020 18:00 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan reveals 113 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 113 new COVID-19 cases, 55 patients have recovered, two patients have died, Trend reports on May 20 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

Thus, 54-year-old and 57-year-old citizens, whose coronavirus tests were positive, have died.

Up until now, 3,631 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Azerbaijan. Some 2,253 of them have recovered, and 43 people have died. Presently, 1,335 people are being treated in hospitals.

The condition of 46 patients out of those 1,335 is assessed as severe, 64 people are in moderately severe condition, and the rest feel normal.

To detect the cases of infection, 245,609 tests have been carried out in the country so far.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
İran unveils nano-test kit for coronavirus
İran unveils nano-test kit for coronavirus
Coronavirus to hit Iran's foreign trade hard
Coronavirus to hit Iran's foreign trade hard
51 more people died of coronavirus in Iran
51 more people died of coronavirus in Iran
Loading Bars
Latest
Georgia reduces oil product imports Oil&Gas 19:14
Analyst: Iran's oil industry won't suffer big from oil price drop Oil&Gas 19:12
Georgia sees decrease in unemployment rate in 1Q2020 Business 19:11
Iran increases its railway fleet Transport 19:00
Georgian banks' net profit up Finance 18:56
Number of registered legal entities with foreign investments in Azerbaijan disclosed Economy 18:54
Iran Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale May 23 Oil&Gas 18:51
By the numbers: Analysis of tax revenues for Azerbaijan's state budget Finance 18:42
Ukraine, Georgia may resume flights from July 1 Transport 18:41
Number of water facilities to be commissioned in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan Province Business 18:40
Iran's industries can import basic materials without limitations Business 18:28
Kazakh parliament makes amendments to international cargo tracking Transport 18:25
Kazakhstan's Kuryk port talks operations during COVID-19 pandemic Transport 18:23
First container train via new route arrives from China to Turkmenistan Transport 18:15
Greg Weiner on Azerbaijan's co-op with Cisco: beneficial, farsighted move Politics 18:06
BSTDB will readily assist its member countries in increasing intra-regional trade Finance 18:04
Kazakhstan to start forward purchase of agriculture goods Business 18:00
What infrastructure projects are planned in Georgia's capital for 2020? Construction 18:00
Azerbaijan reveals 113 new COVID-19 cases Society 18:00
Dmitry Pankin: BSTDB is able to redirect additional funds to help SMEs amid COVID-19 Finance 17:59
Tajikistan sends construction materials to Uzbekistan Construction 17:54
Liabilities of Kazakh banks grow as customers deposits increase Finance 17:52
Iran to renovate transportation fleet via import Business 17:51
Azerbaijan makes amendments to law on industrial, household waste Society 17:51
Uzbekistan sends large shipment of copper to Turkey Business 17:44
Uzbekneftegaz increases gas condensate production at South Kemachi field Oil&Gas 17:43
Ambassador talks importance of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan ports co-op Transport 17:41
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, China discuss joint railroad project Transport 17:33
Iran reveals fisher products exported from Hormozgan Province Business 17:30
Georgia sees increase in PPI for industrial products Business 17:29
Kazakhstan looks to attract investments through building French fries plant Business 17:29
Azerbaijan Railways CJSC talks plans in post-pandemic period Society 17:24
Eni Turkmenistan to buy materials for high pressure water lines via tender Tenders 17:14
Kazakh coal extracting venture to buy spare parts via tender Tenders 17:14
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV opens tender for modernization services Tenders 17:14
Iran eyes making most of Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway Business 17:10
Review of structure of expenditure of Azerbaijani state budget in 2019 Finance 17:06
Turkey marks decrease in job seekers going to Turkmenistan Turkey 17:05
Geostat reveals producer price indices for services in Georgia Business 17:03
Iran's Yazd-Eqlid railroad in need of more state funds to wrap up construction Transport 17:02
Big drop in Turkey's cargo deliveries to Afghanistan, data says Turkey 17:01
Hegmataneh petrochemical plant to be commissioned in Iran Business 16:59
WoodMac.: National oil companies to cut exploration budgets by over a quarter Oil&Gas 16:55
Turkmenistan's import of leather products from Turkey in April 2020 notably down Turkey 16:52
Operations of Kazakhstan's Tengiz field to face suspension as COVID-19 cases increase Oil&Gas 16:49
FAO talks about impact of COVID-19 on global food system Business 16:46
Azerbaijani MP: DOST centers - logical consequence of social policy Economy 16:42
Azerbaijan launches e-auction system Business 16:37
Turkmen Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries buys electrical equipment via tender Tenders 16:32
Turkish state service opens tender on car renting services Turkey 16:32
New bridge to be built over Astarachay river Construction 16:26
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan: capex and opex fluctuations in 10 years Oil&Gas 16:16
MFA: Azerbaijani citizens come back in accordance with order of registration on special website Politics 15:57
Review of Georgia's agriculture statistics in 1Q2020 Business 15:48
Review of Georgia's Export Price Index Business 15:45
Geostat: Import Price Index up in Georgia Business 15:45
Domestic Producer Price Index for Industrial Products up in Georgia Business 15:44
Petrol imports down in Georgia Oil&Gas 15:44
Georgian TBC Bank Group plans expansion in Uzbek banking sector Finance 15:43
Investments into Turkmenistan's Fuel and Energy Complex revealed Oil&Gas 15:36
Average monthly salary grows in Azerbaijan Finance 15:28
Georgia's COVID-19 cases climb to 713 Georgia 15:24
Kazakhstan's cargo transportation by air dwindles Transport 15:15
Azerbaijani State Migration Service talks rendering e-services to migrants Society 15:13
Iran's car-making giants declare pre-sold cars statistics Business 15:08
Cargo deliveries from France to Turkey go downhill Turkey 14:56
Turkey's cargo transportation by trucks to Ukraine surges Turkey 14:49
Turkish companies to help Uzbekistan implement chemical sector projects Construction 14:49
Volume of investments in Iranian Zanjan Province's housing sector revealed Business 14:46
Azerbaijan develops new law for citizens obtaining citizenship of another country Society 14:29
Iran reveals its COVID-19 statistics for May 20 Politics 14:23
Deportation of Azerbaijani citizens from foreign countries suspended - State Migration Service Society 14:21
Expert names top-priority goals for Azerbaijan's economic development Business 14:12
Revenues to Azerbaijan's state budget up, coming from all sources Finance 14:00
Over 50 companies apply to take part in Uzbekistan's wind energy tender Oil&Gas 13:56
Iran talks value of mining products exported from Razavi Khorasan Province Business 13:53
Japan ruling party calls for 'policy mix' of monetary and fiscal stimulus Other News 13:53
Euro zone April inflation revised down to nearly four-year low Europe 13:52
Azerbaijan's Lachin tanker on its first voyage, en route to Kulevi port Oil&Gas 13:48
Money supply in Uzbekistan increases Finance 13:43
Amount of construction work in Uzbekistan slightly down Construction 13:40
Migrants in Azerbaijan appeal to get financial help - State Service Society 13:32
Turkmenistan, Road Transport Union talk customs control, TIR-EPD Transport 13:30
People arriving in Azerbaijan via charter flights stay in quarantine Society 13:28
State Migration Service discloses number of foreigners residing in Azerbaijan Politics 13:24
Uzbekistan announces additional measures to boost local business activity Business 13:24
Azerbaijani IT company introduces device to detect violation of social distance ICT 13:17
Import of leather products from Turkey by Uzbekistan declines Turkey 13:15
Azerbaijan extends period of residence for visa-less migrants Society 13:14
Iran discloses amount of tea purchased from farmers Business 13:11
Kazakhstan to provide state warranty on road reconstruction in co-op with ADB Business 13:10
Facebook registers as taxpayer in Uzbekistan Finance 13:07
Turkmenistan, Russia, Turkey to establish scientific co-op in industrial sector Business 13:05
Kazakhstan sharply decreases import of Tajik goods Finance 13:01
Azerbaijan reveals COVID-19 cases among local migrants Society 13:01
UK inflation slumps to lowest since 2016 as coronavirus hits Europe 12:54
WTO says global goods trade index falls to lowest on record Other News 12:37
Iran's second largest oil export terminal to be set at Jask port Oil&Gas 12:36
Georgia to export natural juice to Qatar, United Arab Emirates Business 12:29
Oil exports via Sangachal terminal over last decade Oil&Gas 12:21
All news