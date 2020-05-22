Heydar Aliyev Foundation: Azerbaijan’s joining REACT-C19 project - bright example of successful co-op with int'l organizations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22

By Ilhama Isbalayeva – Trend:

Joining of Azerbaijan to REACT-C19 project is a bright example of its policy of successful cooperation with international organizations, Director of the International Relations Department of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Soltan Mammadov said, Trend reports on May 22.

Mammadov made the remark at a briefing on the results of the REACT-C19 project.

"A month ago, at the initiative and upon instruction of President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, First Vice President esteemed Mehriban Aliyeva, the foundation, Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) and World Health Organization (WHO) launched the REACT-C19 project in the framework of the fight against coronavirus," the director said.

"During the month of implementation, the REACT-C19 project, along with the strengthening of the material and technical base of health care institutions, contributed to enhancing the knowledge and skills of health workers who work selflessly at the forefront. The project also has contributed to applying international experience and obtaining the necessary scientific and technical support. I am sure that the implementation of the project at the next stage will be successful, and we will witness its long-term and positive results," said Mammadov.

He added that one of the project objectives is strengthening potential of human resources, of the people who are at the forefront of the ongoing reforms in all areas of the country.