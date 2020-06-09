Azerbaijan reveals its COVID-19 data by gender, geographic regions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Some 49.5 percent of those infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan accounts for Baku, Trend reports.

The Ganja-Gazakh zone (13.4 percent) comes in second after Baku. Absheron region (10.6 percent) comes in third, while Arran zone (9.5 percent) and Lankaran city (7.3 percent) follow.

Among those infected, 4 percent are people who came from abroad.

Currently, 1.7 percent of all coronavirus cases in the country accounts for Shaki-Zagatala region, 1.4 percent – Guba-Khachmaz region, 1.1 percent – Upper Karabakh, 1.4 percent – Upper Shirvan.

The smallest cases of infection in the country was recorded in Nakhchivan, with a rate of 0.1 percent.

As for Baku, the most cases of infection were in its Sabunchu district - 12.8 percent, Yasamal district - 12.7 percent and Binagadi district - 12 percent.

In the capital’s Khatai district, cases of infection amounted to 11.3 percent, Nasimi district - 11.2 percent, Narimanov district - 9.6%, Surakhani district - 9.1 percent, Nizami district - 6.9 percent, Garadagh district - 6.8 percent, Khazar district - 4.5 percent, Sabail district - 2.8 percent.

The smallest cases of infection among Baku’s districts accounts for Pirallahi.

Among infected 54 percent accounts for women, 46 percent – for men.

As many as 35 people or 43 percent out of those 93 who died from the virus were aged 60-69 years old, 19 people or 23 percent - 70-79 years old, and 15 people or 18 percent were aged 50-59 years old.

As of June 8, there were 7,876 infected with coronavirus in Azerbaijan. Of these, 4,377 recovered, and 93 have recovered.

Currently, there are 3,406 active patients with coronavirus in the country. Until June 8, 343,391 people were tested for coronavirus in the country.