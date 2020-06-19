Azerbaijan discloses rules for receiving SMS permission for movement during quarantine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19

Trend:

Strict quarantine regime will be introduced in Azerbaijan’s Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja cities, Lankaran, Yevlakh, Masalli, Jalilabad and Absheron districts from 00:00 (GMT+4) June 21 through 06:00 (GMT+4) July 5 in accordance with the decision of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

It is necessary to send an SMS to number 8103 (SMS is free) to obtain permission to leave the place of residence. The text of the SMS must contain one of the below-mentioned indices and personal identification data.

1 is intended for leaving the place of residence due to urgent medical need or undergoing treatment according to the schedule. The permission is given for two hours within the district and city in which a citizen lives. If there is a need for going to other district or city, the need for additional time during the trip, the period of treatment in a medical institution and the return trip are taken into account. In this case, the time when the patient will return home will be indicated by the doctor.

2 is intended for leaving home to buy food and other daily consumer goods, as well as medicine; for using state, banking, postal services, as well as other services, the activity of which has been permitted; for spending time outdoors (permission is given for two hours once a day; to use the public services, the time for return will be determined in accordance with a certificate issued by the relevant state agency).

The following data must be indicated in SMS:

- for Azerbaijani citizens: the number and series of an identity card (for example, AZE11111111);

- for foreigners temporarily or permanently residing in the country, as well as stateless people: series and number of a residence permit (for example MYI (DYI) 1111111);

- for foreigners and stateless people who have extended legal temporary stay in the country: series and number of the relevant document (for example, MOM 1111111); for example, to buy products, daily consumer goods, medicine, as well as to use banking or postal services, it is necessary to send SMS by indicating 2 AZE 1111111 to 8103.

The response message from the E-Government system will contain the validity period of the permit. It is possible to leave the place of residence after receiving a positive response from the system.

The permission is not required if it is necessary to leave home due to the direct danger to life and health. The permission is not required if a citizen has been summoned to the court or a law enforcement body. In this case, it is necessary to present a document confirming the summons to police, if necessary.

In case of difficulties with sending SMS or receiving a reply from the E-Government system, it is necessary to contact ASAN Call Center 9108.

To participate in the funerals of a close relative, it is necessary to obtain permission by calling 102.