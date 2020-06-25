WHO office in Azerbaijan: Global COVID-19 situation tense, despite improvements in Europe (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:53)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

Despite that situation with COVID-19 has improved in Europe, globally it is not encouraging, Head of the WHO office in Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci said.

Harmanci made the remark in Baku at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on June 25.

“One vaccine is being tested and it is expected to be available till late 2020,” head of the WHO office in Azerbaijan added. “A batch of personal protective equipment was supplied to Azerbaijan and two more batches will be supplied.”