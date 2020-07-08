Azerbaijan confirms 542 new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 542 new COVID-19 cases, 465 patients have recovered and nine patients have died, Trend reports on July 8 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

To date, 21,916 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 13,100 patients have recovered, 274 people have died. Currently, 8,542 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,355 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In total, 537,230 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.