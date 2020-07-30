UNEC student is the winner of the startup in the country (PHOTO)

A student of Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) has become the national champion in “Creative Spark” competition held by the British Council with the support of the United Kingdom.

In the online competition, the business idea titled “Kekalove adaptive fashion” of Mahammad Kekalov a third-year student of International School of Economics at UNEC, majoring in “Business Administration”, won both the Country Champion and “Social Impact” categories.

The purpose of the business competition, which is represented by Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Armenia and Ukraine aims to build partnerships to support entrepreneurship education in seven countries, including the United Kingdom, create business centers, and provide English and entrepreneurship training for young people.

Higher education institutions from 7 countries participated in “Big Idea” video competition, which is part of the project, and presented videos in three categories: “Digital Technology”, “Social Impact” and “Creative”.

“Kekalove adaptive fashion” business startup of UNEC student has been represented in the competition on the "Social Impact" category. The business startup designs and manufactures special clothing that takes into account the physical limitations of people with disabilities. According to the project, a preliminary survey is conducted on the choice of clothing for people with disabilities. Then he makes adaptive clothes to satisfy their needs. There are more than 1 billion people with disabilities in the world, about 190 million of whom face serious problems with clothing in their daily lives. The start-up of the student of UNEC is also aimed at solving this problem.

In the next stage of the competition, M. Kekalov will represent Azerbaijan in the international arena. Mahammad Kekalov said that the trainings held by the ISE Startup Club has played a great role in the development of the business idea and his teachers had supported him in realizing the idea.