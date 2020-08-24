Azerbaijan confirms 111 more COVID-19 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 152 new COVID-19 cases, 111 patients have recovered and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 35,426 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 33,104 of them have recovered, and 519 people have died. Currently, 1,803 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 4,890 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 878,667 tests have been conducted so far.
