Azerbaijan confirms 83 more COVID-19 recoveries (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 137 new COVID-19 cases, 83 patients have recovered and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 35,844 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 33,364 of them have recovered, and 524 people have died. Currently, 1,956 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,422 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 898,492 tests have been conducted so far.