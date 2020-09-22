EY Azerbaijan officially announces the start of the ‘EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™’ 2020-2021 competition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

Trend:

EY Azerbaijan has announced the launch of its ‘EY Entrepreneur of the Year™’ program. The contest is now officially open for entrepreneurs to send their applications. Founded by EY, it is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs.

Founders/shareholders and managers of enterprises from all sectors across Azerbaijan are invited to submit their applications until 21 November 2020.

Ilgar Veliyev, Country Managing Partner at EY Azerbaijan and Lead for EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Azerbaijan said: “I am delighted to launch the 2020-2021 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ program, for the second time in our country. This year we are committed to supporting and encouraging our nation’s small and medium sized companies who have demonstrated resilience and determination in these disruptive and challenging times and continued to better the lives of communities around them”.

He added: “A highlight of the program will be when the winner of the national competition takes part at the ‘EY Word Entrepreneur of the Year™’ and competes against finalists from other countries. It will be a great opportunity to put our talented entrepreneurs in a truly global spotlight.”

Who can be nominated?

The program is open to entrepreneurs representing all sectors and growth stages, from all over Azerbaijan. The annual turnover of qualifying enterprises (companies) for the last 2 years should be between AZN 300 thousand and AZN 30 million. For detailed information on who can put themselves forward for nomination and other questions regarding the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ program, please visit https://www.eoy.az.

The finalists and a winner will be selected by an independent panel of judges, comprising respected entrepreneurs, top-managers from state-owned companies, representatives of international financial institutions.

Sponsors

EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2020-2021 is sponsored and supported by BP and the International Bank of Azerbaijan.