Azercell becomes the first mobile operator to be certified with ISO 37001:2016 – “Anti-bribery Management Systems” standard of compliance in the country

Azercell Telecom LLC, the country's leading mobile operator providing innovative digital solutions, has demonstrated its leadership position not only in telecoms sphere, but in corporate culture as well, by obtaining a certificate of compliance with ISO 37001: 2016 “Anti-bribery Management System” standards. The certification audit was conducted by the Turkish company of Denetik International Certification and Surveillance Services, accredited by ANAB (ANSI National Accreditation Board), the largest accreditation body in the United States. ISO 37001: 2016 standards specifies requirements and provides guidance for establishing, implementing, maintaining, periodically reviewing and improving internal control systems, processes and reducing the risk of bribery in organizations in various areas of activity. Azercell, which has traditionally prioritized ethical business standards and transparency in its operations, has implemented an anti-bribery program for several years so far. The anti-bribery management system serves to prevent bribery in companies in all areas of activity, as well as to promote ethical behavior and provide training for employees. The standard also requires the application of financial and non-financial control, the establishment of communication channels for reporting corruption, investigation of violations, compliance reviews of cooperating business entities, taking measures to reduce the risk of bribery in these entities, etc.

It is worth noting that the anti-bribery management system at Azercell fully complies with the requirements of ISO 37001 standards, which was highly valued by the auditors during the review process.

Notably, ISO 37001 was released by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) in 2016. It is considered the first and the only anti-bribery standard recognized in the world.

