Azerbaijan confirms 4,403 new COVID-19 cases, 2,919 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 4,403 new COVID-19 cases, 2,919 patients have recovered and 42 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 158,555 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 96,330 of them have recovered, and 1,755 people have died. Currently, 60,470 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 19,066 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 1,884,578 tests have been conducted so far.