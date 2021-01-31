Azerbaijani Tariff Council holds meeting and approves Azersu company’s appeal

Society 31 January 2021 16:08 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani Tariff Council holds meeting and approves Azersu company’s appeal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

Trend:

A meeting of the Azerbaijani Tariff (Price) Council was held on January 31, Trend reports on Jan. 31.

The appeals of the relevant structures were considered and decisions were made at the meeting.

An appeal of Azersu OJSC was considered at the meeting and the tariff for a cubic meter of water including VAT at the level of 0.7 qepik (4 cents) for the population of Baku, Sumgayit, Khirdalan and Absheron region, 0.6 qepik (3 cents) for other administrative units, 0.3 qepik (2 cents) for waste water discharge services was approved.

The decision will come into force on February 1.

Will be updated
