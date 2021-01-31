Azerbaijani Tariff Council holds meeting and approves Azersu company’s appeal
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31
Trend:
A meeting of the Azerbaijani Tariff (Price) Council was held on January 31, Trend reports on Jan. 31.
The appeals of the relevant structures were considered and decisions were made at the meeting.
An appeal of Azersu OJSC was considered at the meeting and the tariff for a cubic meter of water including VAT at the level of 0.7 qepik (4 cents) for the population of Baku, Sumgayit, Khirdalan and Absheron region, 0.6 qepik (3 cents) for other administrative units, 0.3 qepik (2 cents) for waste water discharge services was approved.
The decision will come into force on February 1.
Latest
Georgian health official on scheduled arrival of first doses of Pfizer vaccine: ‘the beginning of an end’
Foreign Ministry comments on information about threat to Azerbaijani ambassador to US posed by Armenian radicals
Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center to contribute to ensuring stability in region - Turkish MoD Deputy
India, Bangladesh hold foreign office consultations, discuss preparations for PM Modi's visit to Dhaka in March