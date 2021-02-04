Guests with hotel reservations, ski pass tickets may visit Azerbaijan’s Shahdag Tourism Center - State Tourism Board

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

Trend:

The Azerbaijani State Tourism Board warns citizens in connection with the Shahdag Tourism Center, Trend reports citing the State Tourism Board on Feb. 4.

After the abolition of a number of restrictions of the Cabinet of Ministers introduced during the tough quarantine regime, tourist trips of citizens to cities and districts of Azerbaijan resumed.

This has led to congestion in local hotels. Given that the special quarantine regime continues, the compact presence of people in one space can threaten their health.

Therefore, the activity of the Shahdag tourist complex was changed for the sake of safety upon the decision of the State Tourism Board. To minimize the likelihood of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, only guests with hotel reservations and skiers with seasonal ski pass tickets may use the services of the complex.