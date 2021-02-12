Representatives of UNICEF and ICRC visit destroyed places in Azerbaijan’s Ganja and Tartar (PHOTO)

Representatives of UNICEF and ICRC visit destroyed territories in Azerbaijan’s Ganja and Tartar (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 12

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

The Azerbaijani delegation, as well as the heads of UNICEF and the International Committee of the Red Cross representative offices, visited educational institutions in Azerbaijan’s Ganja and Tartar cities on Feb. 12, which were damaged as a result of Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Education Minister Emin Amrullayev said on Feb. 12, Trend reports.

“Foreign partners have witnessed the tragic consequences of Armenia’s shelling of the buildings of school # 29 in Ganja city and the school in Duyarli village of Tartar district,” Amrullayev said.

“We also met with pupils,” the minister added. “To eliminate the consequences of war crimes, the partners cooperate with the ministry of education in various fields, including rendering social and psychological support to teachers and pupils.”

“Soon these schools will be even better than before,” the minister said. “One of the main goals of our education system is the upbringing of patriotic, educated people who are aware of their national identity."