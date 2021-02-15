Project on co-op between Azerbaijan and WHO to be launched in field of rehabilitation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 15

Trend:

The special care of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for the disabled has created an opportunity to strengthen the system of providing them with rehabilitation devices, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev said.

Babayev made the remark during a meeting with representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO), Trend reports on Feb. 15.

“Some 23 more new types were added to the list of these devices in 2020,” the minister added. “Currently, people with disabilities are provided with 60 types of rehabilitation aids.”

“The purpose of the meeting was to present a project of cooperation to strengthen the rehabilitation system in Azerbaijan,” Babayev added.

“The rehabilitation system is being improved in the country, modern rehabilitation and social institutions were opened in six more districts in 2020 and four more such institutions will open this year,” the minister said.

“The number of rehabilitation and social institutions of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population will exceed 30 by late 2021, thanks to which the number of people who will receive rehabilitation services will reach 30,000 per year,” the minister added.

Babayev said that 11,344 people were provided with 35,000 rehabilitation aids in 2020.

“A program has been launched in the country to provide disabled people with high-tech prostheses upon the president’s instructions and the consistent work is being carried out in this sphere,” the minister said.

The minister informed the participants of the meeting about the work as part of rendering the social, psychological and rehabilitation support to the participants wounded during the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war, conducting an operational, centralized medical and social expertise of these people.

Head of the WHO office in Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci stressed that the project covering 2021 envisages the research to determine the need for rehabilitation aids.

“As a result of the research, the proposals will be developed to further expand the list of types of rehabilitation aids,” Harmanci said.