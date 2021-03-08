Azerbaijan confirms 71 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 195 new COVID-19 cases, 71 patients have recovered and six patients have died, Trend reports on Mar. 8 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 236,963 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 229,789 of them have recovered, and 3,247 people have died. Currently, 3,927 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 4?624 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,657,999 tests have been conducted so far.