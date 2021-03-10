Azerbaijan confirms 201 more COVID-19 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 515 new COVID-19 cases, 201 patients have recovered and seven patients have died, Trend reports on Mar. 10 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 237,775 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 230,116 of them have recovered, and 3,257 people have died. Currently, 4,402 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,462 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,671,613 tests have been conducted so far.