Azerbaijan confirms 201 more COVID-19 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 515 new COVID-19 cases, 201 patients have recovered and seven patients have died, Trend reports on Mar. 10 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 237,775 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 230,116 of them have recovered, and 3,257 people have died. Currently, 4,402 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,462 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,671,613 tests have been conducted so far.
Latest
There will be a lot of opportunities for Hungarian companies to work together with us on liberated areas - President Aliyev
Days of war showed again how much peoples of Azerbaijan, Turkey are attached to each other - president