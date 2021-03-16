Azerbaijan spreads information on Aghdam mine explosion incident

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16

Trend:

The Aghdam district prosecutor's office received the information on March 16 at about 16:00 (GMT+4) about six civilians who suffered as a result of explosion of an anti-personnel mine in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district liberated from the Armenian occupation, Aghdam district prosecutor's office told Trend on March 16.

As a result of the mine explosion Akif Huseynov, Anar Huseynov and Bahruz Abdulov were severely injured, Razi Huseynov and Bayram Huseynov died.

The representatives of the prosecutor's office and police officers examined the scene of the incident. The forensic medical expertise was arranged and other necessary procedural actions were taken.

A criminal case was initiated in the Agdam district prosecutor's office upon Articles 100.2 (planning, preparation, unleashing and waging an aggressive war), 116.0.6 (violation of international humanitarian law during an armed conflict), 120.2.7 (intentional killing of two or more people) and upon other articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

Presently, prosecutors are carrying out intensive investigative actions.