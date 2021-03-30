Azerbaijan confirms 2,146 more COVID-19 cases, 838 recoveries

Society 30 March 2021 14:39 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan confirms 2,146 more COVID-19 cases, 838 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 30

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 2,146 new COVID-19 cases, 838 patients have recovered and 25 patients have died, Trend reports on March 30 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 259,476 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 237,338 of them have recovered, and 3,538 people have died. Currently, 18,600 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 14,099 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,858,773 tests have been conducted so far.

Число инфицированных коронавирусом в Азербайджане превысило за сутки 2 тыс.

БАКУ /Trend/ - В Азербайджане за последние сутки выявлены 2 146 новых случаев заражения COVİD-19, выздоровели 838, скончались 25 человек, передает во вторник Trend со ссылкой на Оперативный штаб при Кабинете министров.

В целом на сегодня в Азербайджане выявлены 259 476 случаев заражения COVID-19. Из этого числа 237 338 человек вылечились, 3 538 – скончались. Продолжается лечение 18 600 активных больных.

За последние сутки в Азербайджане для выявления коронавируса проведены 14 099 тестов, а в целом за все время пандемии – 2 858 773 теста.

(Текст: Турал Гараджаев)

