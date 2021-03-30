Azerbaijan confirms 2,146 more COVID-19 cases, 838 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 30

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 2,146 new COVID-19 cases, 838 patients have recovered and 25 patients have died, Trend reports on March 30 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 259,476 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 237,338 of them have recovered, and 3,538 people have died. Currently, 18,600 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 14,099 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,858,773 tests have been conducted so far.