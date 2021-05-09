Gazelli Group congratulates Second World War veterans in its own unique way (PHOTO)

Gazelli Group, the first natural cosmetics producer, has not forgotten our heros on this special day. The company did its best in order to make this day unforgettable for a group of the Second World War veterans.

A special event was organized for the veterans at Gazelli House, one of the leading structures of Gazelli Group. Here, the veterans not only tasted breakfast prepared specially for them, but also underwent a medical checkup by a therapist. A professional doctor of Gazelli House inquired about their health problems, gave advice and provided conditions for their giving analyzes in the company's Express Lab.

Within the framework of the event running with the participation of the quartet performing military songs, the veterans also visited the Gazelli Art House Baku gallery where they viewed pictures exhibited there. The veterans also really enjoyed the time they spent at Gazelli House library. Here they were presented the books they liked, and received presents from Gazelli Group. While getting familiarized with the Gazelli House center which differed in modernity and multifunctionality, the veterans were also given interesting gifts from SOROKA brand. At the end of the event, people applauded the veterans to the strains of the military march. Gazelli Group congratulates all veterans of Azerbaijan who have passed the glorious path of the war on the occasion of the Victory Day, and pays tribute to the memory of our brave sons who passed away.