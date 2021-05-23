Azerbaijan shows footage from Zallar village of Kalbajar region (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has posted footage from Zallar village of the Kalbajar region, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports on Apr.27 referring to a source in the ministry.
The footage:
