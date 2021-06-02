Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on June 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2

Trend:

Some 54,379 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 2, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 47,876 citizens, and the second one to 6,503 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 2,367,094 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,452,774 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 914,320 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.