Wales wins over Turkey within EURO 2020 in Baku (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

Trend:

The Baku Olympic Stadium hosted a match between the national teams of Turkey and Wales within the group stage of EURO 2020, Trend reports on Wednesday.

The match ended with the victory of the Wales national team with a score of 2: 0.

EURO 2020 will be held from June 11 to July 11 in 11 European cities. Four Group A games will be held in Baku within EURO 2020.

A match between Switzerland and Wales was held in Baku on June 12 at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

Turkey and Wales took to the green turf on June 16, and Turkey and Switzerland will play on June 20. In addition, one 1/4 final game will take place in Baku on July 3.

The European Football Championship was supposed to be held last year but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.