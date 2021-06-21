Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on June 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21

Trend:

Some 215 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on June 21, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 11 citizens, and the second one to 204 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 2,989,673 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,949,646 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,040,027 people - the second dose.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.