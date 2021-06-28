Process of distributing conscripts to military units completes in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28

Trend:

The process of distributing newly recruited conscripts with an aim of manning military units of the Azerbaijan Army has been ended, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The commission, established by the relevant order of the Minister of Defense, completed the process of distributing conscripts in accordance with the "Plan for sending conscripts to military units in July 2021".

The distribution of conscripts on the military units was implemented by means of special computer software, taking into consideration the exterritorial recruiting concept.