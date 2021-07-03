Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3

Trend:

Some 69,718 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on July 3, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 31,055 citizens, and the second one to 38,663 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 3,740,447 citizens have been vaccinated, 2,321,863 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 1,418,584 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.