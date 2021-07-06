Sputnik V vaccine supplied to Azerbaijan is effective – Russian Health Ministry
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 which is produced by the Russian R-Pharm pharmaceutical company and which is supplied, in particular, to Azerbaijan, is effective and justifies itself, Trend reports on July 6 referring to Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko.
“This vaccine is able to protect people from chronic complications of coronavirus,” the minister added.
The minister also spoke about the tense situation with COVID-19 in Russia, in which up to 850,000 people are vaccinated during the day at 6,000 stationary vaccination centers.
