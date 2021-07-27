Azerbaijan shares update on victim of mine explosion in Jabrayil district
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27
Trend:
While performing official duties in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district liberated from the Armenian occupation, a 42-year-old employee of the Azerbaijani National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories Bahruz Nasirov suffered as a result of a mine explosion on July 27, 2021, Trend reports citing the agency.
Nasirov managed to avoid severe injuries thanks to special protective equipment and after the medical check-up, he was allowed to go home.
"Given the numerous mines and explosive devices in the liberated territories, we once again urge citizens not to visit these territories without special permission," the message said.
Latest
Turkey, Pakistan, Azerbaijan have special unity, friendship, brotherhood - Grand National Assembly chairman
Turkey, Azerbaijan establishing interaction as "one nation - two states" - first deputy chairman of Turkish AK Parti (Interview) (PHOTO)
Turkish Council of Foreign Economic Relations to continue promoting dev't of Turkmen-Turkish relations
Employee of Azerbaijani National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories becomes victim of mine explosion