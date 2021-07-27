Azerbaijan shares update on victim of mine explosion in Jabrayil district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27

Trend:

While performing official duties in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district liberated from the Armenian occupation, a 42-year-old employee of the Azerbaijani National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories Bahruz Nasirov suffered as a result of a mine explosion on July 27, 2021, Trend reports citing the agency.

Nasirov managed to avoid severe injuries thanks to special protective equipment and after the medical check-up, he was allowed to go home.

"Given the numerous mines and explosive devices in the liberated territories, we once again urge citizens not to visit these territories without special permission," the message said.