Third group of Azerbaijani fire, rescue forces to leave for Turkey today

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5

Trend:

İn the morning of August 5, in accordance with the instruction of the President of Azerbaijan, the third group of firefighting forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations will leave for brotherly Turkey to extinguish forest fires and prevent their spread to a wider territory, Trend reports.

The fire and rescue team includes 40 pieces of firefighting equipment, 1 amphibious aircraft BE-200CS and 150 firefighters themselves.